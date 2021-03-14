Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.12 million, a P/E ratio of -60.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.