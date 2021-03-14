Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Verso worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Verso by 465.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Verso in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Verso by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Verso by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verso by 18.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRS opened at $15.19 on Friday. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $512.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

