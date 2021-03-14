Fusible Price Tops $3.83 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 12,780.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006362 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $109,900.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00441360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00509780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

