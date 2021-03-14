Fusion Hits Market Cap of $57.88 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $57.88 million and $4.46 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,096,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,526,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

