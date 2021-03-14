GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $706,979.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and $706,979.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.12 or 0.00363361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,284,139 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

