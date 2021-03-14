Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.22 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap token can now be bought for $3.33 or 0.00005568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 91% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00511447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,524,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

