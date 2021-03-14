GAPS Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $242.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,031.84 or 0.99733246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003197 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

