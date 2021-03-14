Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $59.30 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Gas has a market capitalization of $132.13 million and approximately $59.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for $13.05 or 0.00021662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00063404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.36 or 0.00515352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

