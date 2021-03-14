Gas (GAS) Price Tops $13.09

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $132.56 million and approximately $65.20 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.09 or 0.00021899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

