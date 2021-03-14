GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.99 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $116.83 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,023,499 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

Buying and Selling GateToken

