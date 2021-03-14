GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,134.26

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $134,134.26 and $18.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.48 or 0.00363800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000155 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

