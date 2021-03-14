Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of GENGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

