Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.51 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $117.24 million and $11.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00048527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00648949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00070543 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 118,014,451 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

