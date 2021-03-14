Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEGYF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

