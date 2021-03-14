Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Tops $29.32 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $29.32 million and $1.40 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00010957 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

