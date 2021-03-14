GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GSGTF remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
