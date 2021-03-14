GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GSGTF remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

