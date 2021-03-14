Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

NYSE GPC opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

