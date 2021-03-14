Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 11th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGB. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of GGB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 8,506,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

