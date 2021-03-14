GET Protocol Price Up 69.9% Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $48.25 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00652025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00035570 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

