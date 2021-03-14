Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,694 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Getty Realty worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.