GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,219.87 and approximately $17.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206,637.88 or 3.45070682 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,437,214 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

