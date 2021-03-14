Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,955 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 74,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 29,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

