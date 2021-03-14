Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
GWR stock opened at C$22.39 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
