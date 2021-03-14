Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

GWR stock opened at C$22.39 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

