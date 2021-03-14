Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 308.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.54% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 32,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,707. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $66.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

