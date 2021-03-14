GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,353.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $14,353.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,882.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.63 or 0.03117142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.09 or 0.00365866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.00947206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00384978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.72 or 0.00338531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022029 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

