Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $210.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

