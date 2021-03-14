GNY (GNY) One Day Volume Hits $1.11 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, GNY has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $354.39 million and $1.11 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.