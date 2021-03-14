GoByte (GBX) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $318,694.38 and $704.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008992 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,522,744 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.