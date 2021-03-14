GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $93,139.55 and $76.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006247 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

