Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Change Path LLC owned about 0.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 166,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.