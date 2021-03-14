Golem Achieves Market Cap of $480.72 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $480.72 million and $35.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034763 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

