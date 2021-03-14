GoNetwork Market Cap Reaches $252,874.41 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $252,874.41 and $70,017.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoNetwork

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

