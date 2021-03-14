Gourmet Galaxy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.42 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $6.39 million and $3.42 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00444127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00093082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00067194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00503932 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

