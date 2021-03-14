Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

