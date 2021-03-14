Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $477.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $477.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.00363345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

