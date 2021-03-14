Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 8,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,059. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64.
About Greenbriar Capital
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.