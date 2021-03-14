Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 8,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,059. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.