Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 11th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDLNF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 858,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,070. Greenland Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

