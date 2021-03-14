Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 11th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GDLNF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 858,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,070. Greenland Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
