GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Update

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 11th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GRNV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

