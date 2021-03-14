Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the February 11th total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,162,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 611,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,070. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

