GridCoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $630.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.