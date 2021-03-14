GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $61.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.61 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $25.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $192.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $370.06 million, with estimates ranging from $345.65 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.20 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

