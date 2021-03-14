GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $61.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.61 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $25.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $192.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $370.06 million, with estimates ranging from $345.65 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GrowGeneration.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.
Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.20 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.
