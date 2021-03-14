GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of GrowGeneration worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181,399 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.20 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.