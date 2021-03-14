Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico comprises approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. 105,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,973. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

