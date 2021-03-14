Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) vs. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Financial Analysis

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 17.13% 12.77% 0.81% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander-Chile and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 3.45 $866.73 million $1.57 16.26 Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 1.90 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 377 branches, which include 251 under the Santander brand name, 36 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,088 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

