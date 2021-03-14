Guider (GDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $190.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $23,631.32 and $190.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00641044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.