Gulden (NLG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,759.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Gulden has a market cap of $9.94 million and $33,759.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.33 or 0.00364333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 538,182,456 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.