GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $48.93 million and $9.50 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,066,117 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

