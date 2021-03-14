H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $679.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.33 million and the lowest is $667.70 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $646.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $61.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

