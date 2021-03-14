Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,600 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after buying an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

