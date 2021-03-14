Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,400 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 42,510 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ally Financial by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

